Turning the Tide: Sushi Mislabeling has Declined in L.A. Restaurants, LMU Study Finds

LOS ANGELES — Seafood mislabeling has declined in Los Angeles since a team of scientists years ago began collecting sushi samples from area restaurants and grocers to understand how they were being marketed to consumers, a Loyola Marymount University study has found.

The findings, published in the international journal Food Control, offer reasons for optimism following 10 years of research and lab testing, and extensive collaboration among academics, government agencies, and industry stakeholders, including restaurants and fisheries.

“Never has a study tracked mislabeling for so long, nor has a study been able to show a significant change due to intervention,” said Demian Willette, associate professor of biology in LMU Frank R. Seaver College of Science and Engineering, and the article’s lead author. “Our findings illustrate that awareness and intervention are critical to our ongoing efforts to reduce fraudulent labeling in seafood.”

