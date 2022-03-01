TX State Closures Killing Livelihoods, Oyster Harvesters Say

DICKINSON — More than 100 oyster harvesters from Galveston County and across Texas gathered recently outside the Texas Parks & Wildlife office in Dickinson in effort to convince the state to reopen the bays and save their jobs.

The state has closed most harvest areas because too many oysters are too small. The harvesters argue closures are costing them their livelihoods.

The anglers marched along a sidewalk to the department office chanting, “We want to work” in English and Spanish and holding signs that asked the department to reopen the bays.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Galveston County Daily News