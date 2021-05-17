U.S. Eases Ban On Mexico Shrimp But Demands Better Turtle Protection

Rick Kelley, Valley Morning Star Seafood May 17, 2021

U.S. officials have reportedly agreed to resume imports of some Mexican shrimp over a dispute about inadequate sea turtle protection that prompted a ban on shrimp imports issued April 30.

A report in the publication Mexico News Daily said some shrimp exports can resume, but Mexican officials have until June 1 to present a strategy to provide confirmation turtle excluder devices — which allow sea turtles to safely swim out of shrimp nets and not drown— are being deployed correctly by Mexican shrimpers.

At that point, if the evidence is insufficient, the ban could be reinstated.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Valley Morning Star

