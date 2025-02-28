UNH Receives $3 Million to Develop International, Community-Based Seafood Program

As warming seas pose difficulties for seafood globally, a $3 million gift will help the University of New Hampshire develop an international, community-based seafood production program, the university announced this week.

The program will involve students from across the globe, who will participate in online and in-person classes and hands-on work as they develop aquaculture approaches “specific to their culture and communities,” the university said.

The program will be part of UNH’s Center for Sustainable Seafood Systems, which was established in part by support from the Emily Landecker Foundation, the same organization that gave the recent multimillion-dollar gift. Representatives from the foundation cited climate change as a key threat to seafood availability.

