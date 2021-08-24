Updated Tool Will Improve Tracking of Fishery Improvement Efforts

Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Seafood August 24, 2021

Sustainable Fisheries Partnership published a major update to its FIP Evaluation Tool that will help ensure the accuracy, accountability and transparency of information about fisheries that are part of a fishery improvement project (FIP).

For seafood buyers seeking to meet sustainable procurement commitments, accurate information about the environmental progress of a fishery is vital. This revision, the fourth since the tool was launched in 2007, clarifies guidelines for use, addresses the need for improved accountability and more explicitly identifies connections between FIP actions and fishery improvements. 

“These changes were driven by requests from seafood buyers and stakeholders to see increased verification of progress and a clearer linkage between FIP activity and impact on the water,” said SFP Global Policy Director Brad Spear. “More and better information can help us all do a better job.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Sustainable Fisheries Partnership

Related Articles

Seafood

Walmart, Major Retailers Call for Governments to Ensure Sustainably-Produced Tuna during COVID-19

Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Seafood May 8, 2020

The Sustainable Fisheries Partnership and more than 50 retailers, brands and seafood companies*, including Walmart, Publix, Nestle, Carrefour and Tesco, today called on the United States, European Union and approximately 45 governments to implement electronic monitoring in tuna fisheries to protect workers and ensure fishing continues to be sustainable.