Updated Tool Will Improve Tracking of Fishery Improvement Efforts

Sustainable Fisheries Partnership published a major update to its FIP Evaluation Tool that will help ensure the accuracy, accountability and transparency of information about fisheries that are part of a fishery improvement project (FIP).

For seafood buyers seeking to meet sustainable procurement commitments, accurate information about the environmental progress of a fishery is vital. This revision, the fourth since the tool was launched in 2007, clarifies guidelines for use, addresses the need for improved accountability and more explicitly identifies connections between FIP actions and fishery improvements.

“These changes were driven by requests from seafood buyers and stakeholders to see increased verification of progress and a clearer linkage between FIP activity and impact on the water,” said SFP Global Policy Director Brad Spear. “More and better information can help us all do a better job.”

