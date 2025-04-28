US Salmon Farm Developer Partners with Norway RAS Supplier

United States land-based fish farm developer Great Northern Salmon (GNS) has entered a strategic partnership with Norwegian company Eyvi.

The deal makes Eyvi the supplier of the recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) for GNS’s proposed salmon farm at Millinocket in northern Maine and future projects, while GNS will benefit from a significant strategic investment from Eyvi.

“Eyvi has been working to establish a position for expansion into the US, while Great Northern Salmon has worked to strengthen its position with partners and investors with deep land-based expertise. The strategic synergies between the parties here became obvious in dialogues throughout this winter,” the companies said in a press release.

