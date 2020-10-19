Valka Introduces New Possibilities in Salmon Fillets Portioning

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND – Uniting cutting edge technology with deep industry knowledge sets this cutter apart from the rest. X-Ray imaging makes it possible to skillfully detect and remove pin bones while 3D imaging analyzes each fillet for portioning. These imaging systems work together with robot controlled water jets to ensure the Valka Cutter portions and removes pin bones as accurately as possible.

The Valka Cutter’s imaging system accurately analyzes each fillet so it is able to take into account user specifications and the size and thickness of the salmon while maintaining uniformity and efficiency in portioning. This also allows for an array of different cutting patterns and programs to be uses based on the size of the fillet.

In an effort to accommodate the various states salmon fillets may be in at the time of processing, the Valka Cutter engages a number of different tools. Both pre-rigor and post rigor fillets can be handled. Through the use of tilted 2D and dynamic 3D water jet robots complex optimizations tasks can be performed. And both skin on and skinless fillets are held firmly in place during portioning with a unique serrated steel belt.

Building on traditional parallel line cutting techniques, the Valka Cutter takes portioning a step further by offering virtually unlimited cutting options. With the ability to cut angled and curved patterns the fillet is used to its fullest potential and waste is kept to a minimum. As all of these components are part of one cutting machine, there is less handling of the product and the amount of labor needed for trimming is reduced.

Different robot types are available for the Valka Cutter allowing for customization to suit a variety of portion types. In addition, the belt speed of the Valka Cutter is up to 480 mm/sec making it a very efficient portioning machine.

Since debuting its water-jet cutting machine at Seafood Expo Global 2014 in Brussels, Belgium, Valka has been focused on increasing its processing presence worldwide. The company contracted with Båtsfjordbruket in September 2019 to provide two complete automated fillet processing lines for whitefish and salmon. It also contracted with Norway’s SalMar in March 2020 to give the seafood supplier with a state-of-the-art salmon grading and packing system.