Vélfag and Ode Partner to Launch First Processing Solution for Farmed Cod

Vélfag has signed an agreement with ODE, a leading producer in the farmed cod industry, to deliver UNO fish processing machine. This marks a significant milestone for Vélfag as it expands into the farmed cod sector, opening doors to new opportunities in this growing market. This is also significant milestone for Ode, showing successful progress on their current journey and future plans in cod farming.

UNO, Vélfag’s state-of-the-art processing solution, is known for saving labour, simplifying processing, and ensuring top-quality results. It integrates multiple process steps in compact footprint, such as filleting, pin bone removal, skinning, and soon, heading, all of which optimize yield, quality and utilization of by-products. With its advanced, user-friendly control system, UNO ensures precise processing, maximized yield and superb product quality. This agreement with ODE is a clear testament to Vélfag’s commitment to advancing fish processing technology and meeting the evolving demands of the aquaculture industry.

By entering the farmed cod market, Vélfag continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in innovative fish processing solutions. The partnership with ODE represents an exciting step forward in providing tailored solutions for diverse sectors within the fishing industry.

“We are excited to partner with ODE and bring our UNO technology to the farmed cod industry. This agreement marks a significant milestone as we expand our reach into new markets, offering cutting- edge solutions that improve efficiency and quality. The UNO machine’s ability to streamline processing and reduce labor while maintaining top-tier quality aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the seafood industry“

— Trausti Árnason, CEO of Vélfag

“Our partnership with Vélfag is a key step in advancing the farmed cod industry. Installing the UNO line in our factory at Vartdal allows us to optimize efficiency while ensuring the highest product quality, which is essential as we scale our operations and invest in local fish processing and activity in our local community.”



“At Ode, we are committed to innovation at every stage of cod farming. Partnering with Vélfag and integrating their cutting-edge UNO technology helps us streamline processing and maximize yield—while also providing a platform for further innovation in byproducts utilisation and value creation.”

— Ola Kvalheim, CEO of Ode