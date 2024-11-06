Vianney Pons Joins Ode as New Sales Manager

Ode is pleased to announce the appointment of Vianney Pons as one of our new Sales Managers. In his role, Vianney will be responsible for leading the company’s further expansion in the French and Benelux markets. With his extensive background in the seafood industry, he will be a valuable addition to our sales team and contribute to strengthening Ode’s international growth.

Vianney has worked in the seafood industry throughout his career, after completing his engineering degree. He began as a buyer of farmed fish such as salmon, trout, and seabass at Pomona. He then spent five years at Scapmaree, first overseeing the purchase of fillets and loins, before moving on to the role of head of the wild fish department. This varied experience has given him a solid understanding the seafood industry.

