Virginia Department of Health Closes Portion of James River to Shellfish Harvesting After Flooding

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that a portion of the James River is closed to shellfish harvesting due to significant river flooding.

Because floodwaters can be contaminated with pollutants such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses, shellfish taken from the area affected by the emergency closure are currently not suitable for consumption.

The temporary emergency closure is set to be effective from Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 22. However, the Shellfish Safety Division will be conducting water quality monitoring and will reopen earlier if it is safe to do so.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WTKR