Virginia Marine Resources Commission Votes to Repeal Regulation Prohibiting Blue Crab Dredging

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a pivotal decision, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) voted 5-4 to repeal a longstanding regulation governing commercial crabbing in Virginia waters. This move could pave the way for the reintroduction of crab dredging during the winter months, a practice that has been restricted since 2008.

Zach Widgeon, spokesperson for the VMRC, explained that the regulation was originally implemented due to shrinking crab populations in 2008. It restricted crab dredging between December and March annually, subject to yearly review by the commission. However, this recent vote signals a shift in policy, opening up discussions on potentially allowing limited winter dredging once again.

