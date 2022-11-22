Virginia Oyster Month: No. 1 in East Coast Production

Virginia is the largest oyster producer on the East Coast.

And now November is Virginia Oyster Month.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the designation Tuesday to recognize the industry’s importance and the hard work and dedication of the Commonwealth’s oyster producers. Also known as aquaculture, oyster farming is a booming industry in Virginia. Virginia’s wild and farmed oysters brings in an approximate annual value of $40 million.

“In addition to being one of the largest seafood producing states in the nation and first on America’s Atlantic Coast in seafood landings, Virginia is no. 1 on the East Coast in oyster production,” Matthew Lohr, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, said in a press release. “The Virginia oyster industry is one of the longest-standing industries in the state. From providing bountiful meals for Virginia’s first inhabitants, the industry thrives today with jobs for many Virginia families which helps to support local economies.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Augusta Free Press