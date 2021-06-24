Virginia’s Oyster Industry Squeaks Through The Pandemic

Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury Seafood June 24, 2021

Don’t break out the champagne to go with those oysters — at least not just yet. 

Virginia’s oyster industry, the largest on the East Coast, has survived the pandemic, but growers and producers throughout the commonwealth’s eight oyster regions are still facing a long road to recovery, industry representatives said. 

After decades of overharvesting throughout the Chesapeake Bay region, Virginia oysters underwent a renaissance in the first decade of the 21st century. The state has poured millions into oyster restoration and reef construction, not only because of the centuries-old industry’s economic potential, but also because oysters provide some of the most effective filtration of sediments and algae from bay waters. 

