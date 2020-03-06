Vita Food Products Issues Voluntary Recall of Mislabeled Vita Wild Herring Wine Sauce

Vita Food Products, Inc. of Chicago, Illinois is notifying the public that it is recalling up to 8,376 individual plastic jars of 32 ounce Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce that are potentially mislabeled because they may contain sour cream and, therefore, may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. There have been no illnesses reported to date in connection with this product.

The product was sent to retailers nationally beginning on January 13, 2020.

Recalled Wild Herring in Wine Sauce

SIZE LOT CODE UPC Best If used before 32 oz 03609 22635 40011 JUN 26 20

Products from this single lot can be identified by the Best if used before date of JUN 26 20 and lot number 03609, which can be found on the backside of the jar at the bottom of the label.

The front of the recalled products contain a label that states “Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce.” Mislabeled products that are subject to recall will be obvious to consumers because the recalled product’s white sour cream sauce can be seen through the clear plastic jar even though the label may state “Vita Wild Herring in Wine Sauce”.

Any consumer who purchased the product that is allergic to milk or has a sensitivity to milk should not consume the recalled product. In addition, consumers may ask any questions or if you purchased the product, request a refund by contacting Vita’s Customer Service at (800) 989-8482 Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (Central). If you are experiencing any unusual or severe symptoms such as those described above, go to an emergency room immediately or contact your physician for immediate advice.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.