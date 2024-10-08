Voda IQ Welcomes Armando Piccinini as European Sales Director

HAMMETT, Idaho — Voda IQ, a leader in innovative fisheries conservation technology, is excited to announce the appointment of Armando Piccinini as the new European Sales Director [effective October 1, 2024]. With an impressive background in aqua conservation and extensive experience in the European market, Mr. Piccinini is set to lead Voda IQ’s expansion efforts across Europe.

Armando Piccinini comes to Voda IQ with over two decades of experience in the aquatic conservation industry, most recently serving as Aqua Conservation Specialist at MSD AH. He has a proven track record of spearheading sales initiatives, managing cross-functional teams, and implementing effective marketing strategies. His expertise in PIT tag technology and his deep understanding of the European aquaculture and wildlife markets make him a perfect fit for this role.

In his new position, Mr. Piccinini will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic sales and marketing plans that align with Voda IQ’s mission to promote sustainable practices and enhance biodiversity through cutting-edge technologies. His role will be crucial in fostering relationships with key stakeholders, enhancing brand visibility, and expanding the company’s footprint in the European market.

Brian Beckley, President of Voda IQ, expressed his enthusiasm about Mr. Piccinini’s appointment, stating, “Armando’s comprehensive experience and dedication to conservation are exactly what Voda IQ needs as we continue to grow and innovate. We are confident that his leadership will greatly enhance our operations in Europe and help us achieve our strategic goals.”

Voda IQ is committed to supporting Mr. Piccinini in his new role, providing him with the necessary resources to drive growth and success. The company looks forward to his contributions and is excited about the future of their European operations under his leadership.

About Voda IQ: Voda IQ specializes in the development and production of RFID technology for fish wildlife research, focusing on sustainable solutions and conservation efforts. Headquartered in Hammett, Idaho, Voda IQ continues to lead the market in high-quality PIT tagging and monitoring systems, contributing to global biodiversity and conservation projects.