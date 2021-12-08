Walmart Canada is first retailer to offer smoked salmon from Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nation

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Walmart Canada is proud to be the exclusive retailer of Klemtu Spirit Hot Smoked Atlantic Salmon, a newly launched seafood product produced by the Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nation.

Created in partnership with Mowi Canada West, the smoked salmon is processed and packaged by the Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nation in Klemtu, B.C., who were directly involved in approving the locally inspired name and artwork for this new product. Klemtu Spirit is the culmination of a 30-year partnership between the Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nation and Mowi operating in their territory.

Fish farming and processing is the main source of employment in Klemtu, generating more than 50 jobs for the small, remote community on the central coast of British Columbia. The Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nation prides itself in stewarding their territory and guarding their values to ensure all products are produced in a way that protects nature as part of their heritage. For Indigenous people, it is important to ensure that their future generations inherit healthy lands and waters to steward for the next millennia.

Walmart Canada is proud to support this initiative by making the product available nationally in more than 330 stores across the country. This is only the beginning of Walmart Canada’s commitment to the Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nation. The retailer is exploring ways to use its size, scale and expertise to create further ties and partnerships in the community.

Over the last 12 months, Walmart Canada has purchased more than $670 million worth of products from 142 suppliers based in B.C.

“It’s an amazing opportunity. I never would’ve imagined that we’d be working with Walmart on this grassroots project,” said Isaiah Robinson, General Manager, Kitasoo Development Corporation. “Klemtu Spirit is a one-of-a-kind product and by supporting this brand, you are assisting the people of Klemtu, a remote Indigenous community in the heart of Great Bear Rainforest where this product supports over half of our nation’s economy. Walmart customers are getting high quality Atlantic salmon, farmed and looked after by local community members that really care about these fish. Our values ensure that the products we produce in our territory are done so in a way that minimizes the impact on the natural world and other species and does not harm the environment.”

“We’re incredibly proud and appreciative to be able to support Indigenous people by exclusively carrying this new smoked salmon product for the Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nation,” said Robert Pereira, Senior Director of Merchandising for Meat and Seafood, Walmart Canada. “Walmart Canada understands the importance of supporting Indigenous communities and jobs, which is why we’re proud to partner with the Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nation and Mowi Canada West on this new product launch. We’re focused on delivering 100% Canadian, locally sourced products for our customers and we’re honoured to add Klemtu Spirit to our made-in-Canada lineup.”

“Mowi Canada West is privileged to operate in the breathtaking, coastal village of Klemtu and it is with great respect that we maintain a strong relationship with the Kitasoo Xai’xais people who continue to allow us to farm sustainably in their territories,” said Diane Morrison, Managing Director, Mowi Canada West. “This long-term relationship has culminated in this amazing product, created by the people who proudly call this home.”

About Klemtu Spirit

This Indigenous-made seafood product features farm-raised Atlantic salmon from the clean, cool waters off Swindle Island, which is located more than 500 kilometres north of Vancouver. Klemtu Spirit is carefully prepared and hand-packed in ready-to-eat, 113-gram portions by the Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nation, who live and work in the oceanside town of Klemtu.

The 100% Canadian salmon is brined and hot smoked in the traditional West Coast way at a B.C. processing plant where 90% of employees are Indigenous. Smoked with local Canadian alder wood to enhance the sweet and savoury flavours while ensuring a delicate texture, Klemtu Spirit offers a balanced flavour for all to enjoy. It is perfect for sharing, crafted with pride and shipped frozen. The salmon is sourced using sustainable practices, certified by a third-party.

Indigenous people have been carefully smoking salmon with simple ingredients for many generations. Canadians can now experience the fresh and delicious taste of Klemtu Spirit Hot Smoked Atlantic Salmon for purchase at Walmart Canada stores across the country.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA is one of the largest seafood companies in the world, and the world’s largest producer of Atlantic salmon. For the third year in a row, Mowi is ranked No. 1 on the Coller FAIRRs Protein Producer Index, which assesses the world’s 60 largest publicly listed animal protein producers, worth a combined US$338 billion. Firms are ranked against 10 environmental, social and governance-related criteria including GHG emissions, deforestation, antibiotic usage and working conditions. Vertically integrated through feed, production, sales and distribution, Mowi has delivered seafood since 1964, and has become the leading aquaculture company. Fulfilling one-fifth of the global demand for farm-raised Atlantic salmon, Mowi is determined to reduce environmental impact of seafood production. Mowi has operations in 25 countries and over 12,000 employees. Learn more about Mowi at www.mowi.com.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada’s flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers and is ranked one of the country’s top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada’s social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.