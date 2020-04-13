Washington Salmon Seasons Tentatively Set for 2020-21

OLYMPIA — Continued low returns of some key Chinook salmon stocks are expected to limit numerous Washington salmon fisheries in the upcoming season, state fishery managers announced Friday.

The state’s 2020-21 salmon fishing seasons, developed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and treaty tribal co-managers, were tentatively set during the Pacific Fishery Management Council’s meeting on Friday, which was held via webinar due to concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“These seasons were determined with the goal of meeting conservation objectives while offering opportunities whenever possible, but we had some tough decisions to make this year,” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind.

