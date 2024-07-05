What it Means for the Supreme Court to Throw Out Chevron Decision, Undercutting Federal Regulators

WASHINGTON — Executive branch agencies will likely have more difficulty regulating the environment, public health, workplace safety and other issues under a far-reaching decision by the Supreme Court.

The court’s 6-3 ruling overturned a 1984 decision colloquially known as Chevron that has instructed lower courts to defer to federal agencies when laws passed by Congress are not crystal clear.

The 40-year-old decision has been the basis for upholding thousands of regulations by dozens of federal agencies, but has long been a target of conservatives and business groups who argue that it grants too much power to the executive branch, or what some critics call the administrative state.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Associated Press

