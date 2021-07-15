What You Should Know About the Seasonality of Seafood in Maine

Produce isn’t the only seasonal crop in Maine. Seafood is seasonal too, harvested at certain times of the year. And when you shop seasonally for seafood, you get it at the peak of freshness and at a lower price.

Knowing seafood’s seasons is important “for the same reasons that it’s important for people to know that there are seasons in farmed products,” said Monique Coombs, who oversees marine programs and fishing community engagement​ at the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

“You’re going to get a good price if you’re buying in season,” Coombs said. “Just understanding the season helps support fishing families and the working waterfront, and helps you buy the best seafood that you can during the time that it’s available. Knowing those things help you eat more in line with what’s actually available and what fishermen are catching and what supports the environment the most.”

