White House National Science and Technology Council Finalizes New Aquaculture Plan, First in 40 Years

NOAA Fisheries Seafood December 19, 2024

In addition to providing a sustainable source of American-raised seafood, aquaculture plays an important role in fisheries restoration.\

For the first time since 1983, the United States is releasing an updated National Aquaculture Development Plan. It will strengthen U.S. commitment to food security, climate resilience, and the protection of threatened and endangered marine and freshwater species.

In a changing climate, aquaculture is becoming increasingly important as a climate-smart and healthy means of food production. Seafood farming, if done responsibly—as it is in the United States—is one of the most environmentally sustainable ways to produce healthy food. 

To learn more, visit: NOAA Fisheries

Related Articles

Seafood

Council Tackles Trade Barriers to US Tuna Fisheries at Meeting 

Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council Seafood July 1, 2024

The Council recommended convening a group of experts, inviting federal agencies and the fishing industry, to address these regional unfair trade issues. Regarding U.S. labeling regulations, the members requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, NOAA, State of Hawai‘i, Territories of Guam and American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) agencies to enforce Country of Origin Labeling and other local requirements.