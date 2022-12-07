Whole Foods’ Decision To Pull Maine Lobster Sparks Outcry From State’s Elected Officials and Lobster Industry

A decision by Whole Foods to pause purchases of Maine lobster has sparked outcry from the state’s elected officials and the lobster industry.

Whole Foods’ decision, which was announced this month, was prompted by changes in sustainability ratings for Maine lobster fisheries by separate third-party seafood monitoring groups: the California-based Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch and the London-based Marine Stewardship Council.

Both point to a recent U.S. court decision indicating equipment used to harvest lobster off Maine may put North American right whales at risk. The whales have been listed as an endangered species since 1970, and fewer than 350 are believed to remain.

