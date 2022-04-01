Whole Oceans to Begin Site Work for Bucksport Salmon Farm This Spring

A planned land-based Atlantic salmon farm in Bucksport intends to start pre-construction work on its land at the former Verso paper mill this spring, some of the first work at the site since the massive project got approvals in 2019.

Whole Oceans announced Thursday that it will soon begin preparation work for what would be one of the largest land-based, recirculating aquaculture systems in the world. The work will start on about 30 of its more than 100 acres of land at the old mill along the Penobscot River as design work on another parcel continues.

The company is finalizing an agreement with a Maine construction company to initiate site clean-up, grading and other work on one of the farm’s lots.

