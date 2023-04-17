Wild Alaska Pollock to Be Named Official Whitefish of Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken

One of the world’s most sustainable proteins, Wild Alaska Pollock, has been named the official Whitefish of Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken and will be featured on menus throughout the arena.

Seattle-based Trident Seafoods, the largest vertically integrated seafood company in the United States, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP), a non-profit working with industry leaders to sustainably harvest Wild Alaska Pollock’, will complement Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken’s commitment to sustainability.

Wild Alaska Pollock will be featured in mouthwatering menu items featuring recipes by Climate Pledge Arena Executive Chef, Molly De Mers in the Trident Seafoods marketplace, Fork & Fin, located in American Express Hall and in other marketplaces to be announced throughout the arena.

