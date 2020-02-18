Wild Alaska Pollock Week, February 28 – March 8

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI), in concert with Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) and the Alaska seafood industry, are excited to announce the first-ever Wild Alaska Pollock Week to be held in Seattle, Washington.

From February 28 through March 8, some of the city’s best restaurants will offer unique dishes featuring one of Alaska’s unsung, delicious, sustainable seafood heroes – just in time for the Lenten season.

