Wild American Shrimp Announces Call for 2020 Chef of the Year Nominations

BILOXI, Mississippi – Wild American Shrimp®, the American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA)’s marketing program for wild-caught Gulf and South Atlantic Shrimp, announces a call for nominations for 2020 Chef of the Year. Out of 40 Chef Advocates who represent Wild American Shrimp®, only one can be named the “Admiral of Advocacy” for ASPA each year.

To be named Chef of the Year, nominees must meet certain criteria including: ways they have promoted Wild American Shrimp® through their personal social media channels, TV appearances, and other media opportunities; their involvement in philanthropic efforts within their community, sustainability efforts, restaurant(s) featuring two or more dishes containing Wild American Shrimp®, and have won at least one culinary excellence award.

Applications for nominations will be reviewed and narrowed down by an ASPA board member, an ASPA member shrimp processor, and a member of the Wild American Shrimp® marketing team. Out of the qualified finalists, the group will choose a winner who will be featured in press releases, blog posts, online features, social media and more. The winner will reign for one year and will receive prizes to include a custom designed plaque, official proclamation, and $500 given to the charity of the winner’s choosing.

Chef Advocates can be self-nominated, by their peers, publicist, or favorite customers and fans. To nominate one of the Chef Advocates to win Chef of the Year, visit www.americanshrimp.com and click the link to fill out the nomination form. The winner will be announced on the Wild American Shrimp® website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages on Friday, October 30.

The Wild American Shrimp® Chef of the Year is an annual award announced each October during National Seafood Month. ASPA has an ongoing Chef Advocate program for Chefs who prefer and promote Wild American Shrimp®. The reigning Chef of the Year is Chef David Guas, Bayou Bakery, Washington, D.C. (2019). Past winners include Chef Tenney Flynn, GW Fins, New Orleans, Louisiana (2018), and Jon Gibson, Wheelhouse Opp, Opp, Alabama (2017). The Association invites those interested in becoming a Wild American Shrimp® Chef Advocate to apply here. ###

About Wild American Shrimp and ASPA: The American Shrimp Processors Association, based in Biloxi, Mississippi, was formed in 1964 to represent and promote the interests of the domestic, U.S. wild-caught, warm water shrimp processing industry along the Gulf Coast with members from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. We are the collective voice of the industry, and our focus is to promote the interests of shrimp processors, other segments of the U.S. domestic wild-caught shrimp industry and the general public.