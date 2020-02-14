Wild American Shrimp Launches “Don’t Be Shellfish With Your Shrimp Recipes!” Contest

Do you love all of the shrimp recipes on our website? They come from a variety of sources including our own Chef Advocates. Have you ever thought, “Hey! I’ve got my own tasty recipe for shrimp and grits!” that you wish was featured on there? Or maybe you’ve got a secret recipe from your mom, dad, aunts, uncles, cousins, or grandparents for the best shrimp gumbo this side of the Mississippi River (or the other for that matter) that you’ve been holding onto for family and friends only under lock & key in the family cookbook?

If you’re any of the above, then you’re already the perfect entrant for Wild American Shrimp’s 2020 “Don’t Be Shellfish With Your Shrimp Recipes!” Contest!

Here’s how it all works: from now until March 6, Wild American Shrimp is looking for YOUR best shrimp recipes featuring wild-caught, American shrimp! Visit our Submit a Recipe page to submit your own recipes (including photos, video, and even a picture of yourself) for a chance to be one of 5 featured winners in a special article on Wild American Shrimp’s website and a highlighted post on our social media: our Facebook page alone has over 234,000 followers!

Even if you don’t win, worry not! Anyone who submits a recipe has a chance to be featured on our Recipes page!

So what’re you waiting for? Don’t be shellfish — submit your recipe today!