Wild Planet Launches First Truly Ready-To-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — Wild Planet Foods, the first large-scale sustainably focused canned seafood company in the country, announced today the launch of its new line of Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls providing people with everything they need to enjoy a delicious tuna salad straight from the bowl. The new Wild Planet Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls are a convenient, satisfying snack or light meal that requires no heating or prep work of any kind. Wild Planet’s commitment to responsibly sourced seafood means the wild skipjack tuna featured in each Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowl is 100% sustainably pole & line caught – no nets are ever used. Wild Planet’s commitment to the ocean environment also means that these Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls come in 100% recyclable, plastic-free packaging.

Packed with protein, each Wild Planet Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowl contains a delicious and wholesome blend of wild skipjack tuna (the species of tuna with the lowest levels of mercury) and organic, non-GMO vegetables, pasta & legumes. Wild Planet Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls come in 5.6-ounce bowls and are available in the following three recipes:

Wild Tuna Pasta Salad with organic red peppers, tomatoes and green olives

with organic red peppers, tomatoes and green olives Wild Tuna White Bean Salad with organic chickpeas, carrots, red peppers and green olives

with organic chickpeas, carrots, red peppers and green olives Wild Tuna, Bean & Corn Salad with organic sweetcorn, red peppers and carrots

“After months of development, we are proud to share these new items with our consumers. They are perfect tuna salads. These Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls are a great-tasting, nutritious option that give our consumers the peace of mind knowing each salad is made from responsibly sourced ingredients, including 100% pole & line caught tuna, organic vegetables, pasta and beans. It doesn’t get better than that!” said Bill Carvalho, President and Founder of Wild Planet Foods. “I founded Wild Planet with the utmost reverence for ocean life, and our Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls align with that principle, encouraging people to incorporate pole & line tuna into their diets with the hopes of moving the fishing industry toward more selective harvesting.”

Wild Planet Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls are available for purchase online at www.wildplanetfoods.com and on Amazon for an SRP of $4.99 per bowl. In May, these new items will be available in Whole Foods Markets nationwide followed by a rollout in additional natural and conventional grocers.

In addition to the new Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls, Wild Planet offers a wide array of wild tuna products as well as seafood choices to further encourage eating lower on the food chain, including sardines, mackerel and anchovies. For more information about Wild Planet Foods or its products, please visit WildPlanetFoods.com.

About Wild Planet

Seafood industry veteran Bill Carvalho founded Wild Planet Foods in 2004 to realize his vision of a superior line of seafood products sourced according to the highest environmental standards while providing excellent flavor and unsurpassed nutrition. Based in McKinleyville, California and 100% U.S. owned, Wild Planet is the first large-scale sustainably focused canned seafood company in the country. As an industry pioneer, the company supports only sustainable fishing methods such as using 100% pole & line and only targeting select species, to preserve and protect our delicate marine ecosystem for future generations. Wild Planet has been repeatedly recognized for its procurement policies and practices by Greenpeace and provides guidance for corporate environmental standards at some of the nation’s most influential grocers. The company proudly supports the livelihood of coastal communities around the globe by partnering with small-scale and community fishermen who follow eco-friendly fishing practices and share the mission of protecting our planet’s most beautiful resource. For more information, visit WildPlanetFoods.com.