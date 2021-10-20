Wild Planet Wins Good Housekeeping Sustainable Innovation Award

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — Wild Planet Foods, the first large-scale sustainably focused canned seafood company in the country, is pleased to announce that its new Ready-to-Eat Wild Tuna, Bean & Corn Salad won Good Housekeeping’s Sustainable Innovation Award in the “Smarter, Healthier Food & Kitchen” category.

Packed with protein and fiber, Wild Planet’s Ready-to-Eat Wild Tuna, Bean & Corn Salad contains a delicious blend of responsibly sourced, 100% pole & line caught wild skipjack tuna (the smallest and most abundant species of tuna with the lowest mercury levels) and organic, non-GMO sweetcorn, carrots, red peppers and red beans. Two additional recipes are also available in the Ready-to-Eat tuna Salad Bowls: Wild Tuna Pasta Salad with organic red peppers, tomatoes and green olives and Wild Tuna White Bean Salad with organic chickpeas, carrots, red peppers and green olives.

Wild Planet Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls are a convenient, satisfying snack or light meal that require no heating or prep work of any kind. Wild Planet’s commitment to responsibly sourced seafood means the wild skipjack tuna featured in each Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowl is 100% sustainably pole & line caught – no nets are ever used. Also, Wild Planet’s commitment to the ocean environment means that the Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls come in 100% recyclable, plastic-free packaging.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Good Housekeeping for our Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls,” said Bill Carvalho, President and Founder of Wild Planet Foods. “I have advocated and taken action for sustainably and responsibly sourced seafood since founding Wild Planet more than 17 years ago. Our company takes pride in our sustainable practices and shows respect for our oceans by taking only what they can give. Good Housekeeping’s Sustainable Innovation Award certainly validates our efforts, and we appreciate being selected as a winner.”

This award win aligns with Wild Planet’s mission to educate and inspire consumers to make wise choices that are better for their health and the planet by offering only the best-tasting, highest-quality, sustainably sourced foods. Wild Planet offers consumers a wide variety of wild seafood choices to encourage eating lower on the food chain including tuna, sardines, mackerel and anchovies.

About Wild Planet

Seafood industry veteran Bill Carvalho founded Wild Planet Foods in 2004 to realize his vision of a superior line of seafood products sourced according to the highest environmental standards while providing excellent flavor and unsurpassed nutrition. Based in McKinleyville, California, Wild Planet is the first large-scale sustainably focused canned seafood company in the country. As an industry pioneer, the company supports only sustainable fishing methods such as using 100% pole & line and only targeting select species, to preserve and protect our delicate marine ecosystem for future generations. Wild Planet has been repeatedly recognized for its procurement policies and practices by Greenpeace and provides guidance for corporate environmental standards at some of the nation’s most influential grocers. The company proudly supports the livelihood of coastal communities around the globe by partnering with small-scale and community fishermen who follow eco-friendly fishing practices and share the mission of protecting our planet’s most beautiful resource. For more information, visit WildPlanetFoods.com.