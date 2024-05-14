Will Louisiana Crawfish Season End Early After a Tough, Pricy Year? It’s Complicated.

Any Louisiana seafood lover will agree— the 2024 crawfish season has been far from normal.

As farmers battled with drought and saltwater intrusion in the fall, mudbug prices have stayed higher than average for most of the season, and the yield for many in the seafood industry has been significantly smaller.

What does all of this mean for the end of the season? Will prices stay as low as they are now, or will we run out of crawfish early?

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Times-Picayune/Nola.com