World First for Newly Certified South African Tuna Fishery

Rachel Leahy, Marine Stewardship Council Seafood October 16, 2024

Albacore fisher holding frozen tuna. Photo Credit: MSC

A component of the South African albacore tuna fishery, represented by ICV Africa, has achieved MSC certification, becoming the first fishery to do so following participation in the In-Transition to MSC program.

The fishery joined the In-Transition to MSC program (which supports fisheries working towards MSC certification) in 2020. Since then, it has worked hard to make the improvements needed to meet the MSC Fisheries Standard. 

Certification means the fishery now supplies the market with 2,500 tonnes of MSC certified, sustainably caught tuna. Most of this will be sold canned to consumers in North America and Europe. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Marine Stewardship Council

