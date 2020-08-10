Y Combinator’s Kuleana is Making an Animal-Free Substitute for Raw Tuna

Jonathan Shieber, Tech Crunch Seafood August 10, 2020

Companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat that are making vegetable-based meat substitutes have captured the imagination and wallets of consumers, but so far, there’s been no real corollary for the seafood industry.

Now, a startup coming from Y Combinator’s  summer cohort, Kuleana, is hoping it can swim in those waters.

While new businesses like Wild Type, Finless Foods and Shiok Meats are all developing cell-based alternatives to using live tuna, salmon and shrimp, and Good Catch and Ocean Hugger are proposing their own tuna replacements, Kuleana hopes to differentiate itself by replicating sushi-grade raw tuna.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Tech Crunch

