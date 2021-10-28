You May Soon Be Able to Buy Dungeness Crab Right Off a Boat in SF

If the updated proposal is approved by the Waterfront Commission, San Franciscan may have a chance to do something that was not possible before. Buy fresh, still-living Dungeness crabs directly from Fisherman’s Wharf commercial fishing vessels.

San Francisco is more or less Synonymous with Dungeness crab, Especially around Thanksgiving. And now, crab enthusiasts may be able to satisfy their crustacean modifications by quickly choosing Dungeness crabs from their fishing vessels.

As reported by KPIX, suggestion Update to 2017 program — A retail fishing program that allows direct fish sales from commercial fishing vessels at Fisherman’s Wharf Harbor may soon include crab trading. Previously, the fish retail program banned the sale of crabs. The general availability of Dungeness crabs from these boats was feared to adversely affect the large number of crab stands already established along the harbor.

