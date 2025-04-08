Younger Generations Most Likely to Eat Less, or Stop Eating, Seafood to Protect the Ocean

Younger generations are most likely to take action to protect the ocean with 27% of 18-to-24 year-olds and 22% of 25-to-34 year-olds reducing their seafood consumption for this reason, according to new analysis from global insight consultancy GlobeScan and the MSC.

Nine percent of 18-to-24 year-olds and 6% of 25-34 year-olds have stopped eating seafood altogether. Over 70% of people in both age groups said they are prepared to do more for ocean protection. The findings are the result of new analysis of a survey of over 27,000 people across 23 countries.

Worry about the state of the world’s oceans is rising, with 89% of 18-to34 year-olds expressing concern. Factors like the cost of buying seafood and cooking knowledge are also influencing the choices of this group of consumers.

Younger people are making more changes of all kinds to their diets than older people. A third (33%) of 18-to-34 year-olds are eating less fish compared to two years ago, with just 12% eating more. Meanwhile, 39% from this age group are eating more vegetables, and 21% are eating more plant-based alternatives.

The Marine Stewardship Council is convening a panel of seafood industry experts to discuss the major challenge this shift presents and explore how to effectively engage younger audiences. The New Wave: Inspiring young consumers to choose sustainable seafood will be held on Wednesday, 7 May at 0900 CEST live from the Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona.

The panellists include:

Charlotte Langley, Chef, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. Charlotte uses her platform and reach to engage her followers on all things food, sustainability, and seafood.

Julius Palm, Deputy Managing Director, followfood, a German-based food company that has grown from start up to a midsized brand through a combination of holistic sustainability and a creative marketing approach.

Lisa Cowell, Head of Marketing at New England Seafood International (NESI) where she is responsible for driving the growth and visibility of the company’s brands in the UK market. With a deep passion for sustainability, Lisa leads the development of marketing strategies that not only promote the company’s commitment to sustainable sourcing but also resonate with today’s conscious consumers.

The event will also feature the latest market trends and insights on sustainable seafood from Nicolas Guichoux, MSC’s Chief Program Officer.

Guichoux said: “Seafood can be a rich source of protein and nutrients that can be available for ever if coming from a sustainable source. But our consumer research shows that there’s some work to do to convince young people that it is worth the investment, healthy, easy and good for the planet’s future.”

The event will feature firsthand insights from emerging seafood brands and influencers that are making sustainable seafood appetising to the next generation. It will include a discussion about how larger brands, retailers, and fisheries can adapt their approach to connect with younger audiences and stay relevant.

The event is free to attend, either in person or online, using this sign up link.