6 SEO Tips For Florists: How to Make it Easier for People to Find You Online

Online floral sales are here to stay, as you know. So, how do you cater to a more knowledgeable online shopper? And how do you make sure that person will find your floral shop when they search for flowers online? The answer is SEO or Search Engine Optimization. SEO is the practice of increasing traffic to your website through organic search engine results instead of online ads. It’s the reason some companies rank on the first page in a Google search, while others are on page 20. And it’s all about making the user experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. So how do you do that? Here are a few tips:

Optimize your presence on local directories

Thanks to online directories, more people than ever are deciding to purchase online before even visiting a website. That’s why Google My Business, Yelp, and even Facebook are vital tools to ensure people can find your shop online. And it’s not just about your name, address, and phone number: you’ll need to include a description of your business, as well as photos and videos to show your products. The more information you have on these directories, the better your potential customers will be able to see, at a glance, what you offer.

Focus on quality images in your listings

When someone Googles your business online, they’re certainly going to be looking to see if you’re in the area, what your hours are, and if you can deliver to them. But just as importantly, they’re going to want to get an idea of precisely what you can offer them. Feature beautiful, high-quality images of your arrangements and other gifts on these directory listings, and make sure you link every image to your website so people can easily purchase the stunning arrangement they’ve just seen.

