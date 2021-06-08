All-America Selections Announces Introduction Gardens for Industry

All-America Selections, North America’s most well-known and respected non-profit plant trialing organization, is proud to present a new garden concept. “Introduction Gardens” are well-known growers, breeders and universities that host summer field day events that allow industry visitors to view AAS Winners in a local setting.

All-America Selections is honored to work with many respected industry businesses that host summer events that are open to brokers and growers.

This new program is getting a big launch in 2021. Following are the partners working with AAS:

Ball Seed Customer Days, West Chicago, IL

Bayer’s Woodland Field Days, Woodland, CA

CSU Flower Trial Garden Evaluation Day, Fort Collins, CO

Fessler Nursery Open House, Woodburn, OR

Mast Young Plants, Grand Rapids, MI

Raker-Roberta’s Young Plants, Litchfield, MI

Rutgers Cooperative Extension Grower Days, Freehold, NJ

Seeds By Design Summer Field Trials, Willows, CA

Smith Gardens Annual New Variety Showcase, Bellingham, WA

Welby Gardens Summer Open House, Arvada, CO

Youngs Plant Farm Southern Garden Tour, Auburn, AL

Anyone interested in attending these events are encouraged to contact that location directly. Links are provided on the AAS website at https://all-americaselections.org/aas-introduction-gardens/.