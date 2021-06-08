All-America Selections Announces Introduction Gardens for Industry

All-America Selections, North America’s most well-known and respected non-profit plant trialing organization, is proud to present a new garden concept. “Introduction Gardens” are well-known growers, breeders and universities that host summer field day events that allow industry visitors to view AAS Winners in a local setting.
All-America Selections is honored to work with many respected industry businesses that host summer events that are open to brokers and growers.
This new program is getting a big launch in 2021. Following are the partners working with AAS:
- Ball Seed Customer Days, West Chicago, IL
- Bayer’s Woodland Field Days, Woodland, CA
- CSU Flower Trial Garden Evaluation Day, Fort Collins, CO
- Fessler Nursery Open House, Woodburn, OR
- Mast Young Plants, Grand Rapids, MI
- Raker-Roberta’s Young Plants, Litchfield, MI
- Rutgers Cooperative Extension Grower Days, Freehold, NJ
- Seeds By Design Summer Field Trials, Willows, CA
- Smith Gardens Annual New Variety Showcase, Bellingham, WA
- Welby Gardens Summer Open House, Arvada, CO
- Youngs Plant Farm Southern Garden Tour, Auburn, AL
Anyone interested in attending these events are encouraged to contact that location directly. Links are provided on the AAS website at https://all-americaselections.org/aas-introduction-gardens/.