All-America Selections Announces Introduction Gardens for Industry

All-America Selections Floral, Uncategorized June 8, 2021

All-America Selections, North America’s most well-known and respected non-profit plant trialing organization, is proud to present a new garden concept. “Introduction Gardens” are well-known growers, breeders and universities that host summer field day events that allow industry visitors to view AAS Winners in a local setting.

All-America Selections is honored to work with many respected industry businesses that host summer events that are open to brokers and growers.

This new program is getting a big launch in 2021. Following are the partners working with AAS:

  • Ball Seed Customer Days, West Chicago, IL
  • Bayer’s Woodland Field Days, Woodland, CA
  • CSU Flower Trial Garden Evaluation Day, Fort Collins, CO
  • Fessler Nursery Open House, Woodburn, OR
  • Mast Young Plants, Grand Rapids, MI
  • Raker-Roberta’s Young Plants, Litchfield, MI
  • Rutgers Cooperative Extension Grower Days, Freehold, NJ
  • Seeds By Design Summer Field Trials, Willows, CA
  • Smith Gardens Annual New Variety Showcase, Bellingham, WA
  • Welby Gardens Summer Open House, Arvada, CO
  • Youngs Plant Farm Southern Garden Tour, Auburn, AL

Anyone interested in attending these events are encouraged to contact that location directly. Links are provided on the AAS website at https://all-americaselections.org/aas-introduction-gardens/.

