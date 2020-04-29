Natural Choice Brand Team Ups Support of The Birthday Party Project

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods, the parent of the Natural Choice® brand, announced today additional support for The Birthday Party Project, an organization that brings to life the Natural Choice® brand’s Good Feeds Us All purpose. The Dallas (Texas)-based nonprofit exists to stage birthday parties – with all the trimmings – for at-risk children in communities across the United States. The simple gesture serves to remind them they are loved, celebrated and part of a caring community.

“Now more than ever, our young people need attention, affection and resources,” said Beth Fehrenbacher, senior brand manager for the Hormel® Natural Choice® brand. “The Birthday Party Project and its network of emergency housing partner agencies are exemplary in their efforts to serve their communities. We’re honored to lend a hand.”

The Hormel Foods brand joined forces with The Birthday Party Project in early 2020, announcing a four-city tour that began in Dallas. But the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States put the tour on hold, and the nonprofit organization amended its operation to accommodate social distancing and shelter-in-place guidelines. As The Birthday Party Project shifted to virtual celebrations, the Natural Choice® brand team doubled down on its commitment to help The Birthday Party Project continue to bring joy to children in any way possible, including an additional monetary donation for the organization to purchase equipment and supplies that students need to finish out this school year.

“Joy is our mission, and we will keep spreading joy through the magic of birthdays!” said Kimberly Nielsen, director of operations at The Birthday Party Project. “With so much uncertainty it’s even more important to celebrate and bring joy. We are prepared for today and planning for the future.”

Upping its support of The Birthday Party Project was an “easy decision,” Fehrenbacher said. She and her team were onsite for the first collaborative event in Dallas, where noted blogger Lunchbox Dad led an evening of food and fun at Promise House, an emergency shelter for teenagers.

“While our support for this organization began in more traditional ways like supplying food, volunteers and monetary donations for the in-person events, the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated that we find new ways to stay connected with our charitable partners,” she said. “For The Birthday Party Project, this means providing critical resources to ensure that at-risk youth are still being celebrated and getting the attention they deserve.”

According to Fehrenbacher, at the heart of the Good Feeds Us All Tour is a desire to show consumers what the brand stands for, metaphorically speaking. “We want consumers to see that we care,” she said. “The tour is about finding opportunities where sandwiches can connect people and be the catalyst to allow those connections to take place. This isn’t about us coming in to save the day. It’s about giving those who are already doing it a platform to share their stories.”

About The Birthday Party Project

The Birthday Party Project brings joy to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of birthdays. With the support of birthday enthusiasts, aka volunteers, the non-profit organization partners with homeless shelters to throw monthly birthday parties for children. Founder and CEO, Paige Chenault founded The Birthday Party Project in 2012 with the hope of celebrating all children living in shelters and transitional living facilities. Since its inception, The Birthday Party Project has celebrated over 11,500 birthdays with over 62,200 children in attendance and over 24,500 birthday enthusiasts volunteering. The Birthday Party Project receives monetary donations, party supplies and engages the community through a program called “Share Your Birthday.” All donations go directly to throwing, hosting and executing the birthday parties. For more information, visit www.thebirthdaypartyproject.org.

