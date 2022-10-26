Sotto I Trulli, Inc. DBA Bombolo Biscotti Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Walnut in Product

Sotto i Trulli INC/DBA Bombolo Biscotti, is recalling its Assorted Italian Cookies, because it contains Italian Wedding Cookies with undeclared walnut ingredient. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnut allergen, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was distributed to Publix Supermarkets in Lakeland Fl, Orlando Fl, Deerfield Fl, Atlanta GA, and McLeansville NC. The Product comes in a 16 oz clear plastic clamshell, with Bombolo Biscotti label, marked with lot # 092222 on the case label, Expiration date 04/05/2023 on top of the package, UPC code 852158002272 at the bottom of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after one of the store employees discovered that Italian Wedding Cookies were incorrectly labeled as Assorted Italian Cookies in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the walnut allergen. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased 16 oz package of Italian Wedding Cookies mislabeled as Assorted Italian Cookies, are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (941)-752-6700.