Byrne Dairy Plans $ 28M Expansion to Dairy Plant in DeWitt, to Create 64 Jobs

DeWitt, N.Y. — Byrne Dairy plans to expand its Ultra Dairy plant in DeWitt again, creating 64 jobs and giving it the ability to produce dairy products with an unrefrigerated shelf life of up to a year.

Byrne has submitted plans to the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency for a 22,000-square-foot addition to the south side of its 138,000-square-foot facility at 6750 W. Benedict Road.

The $28.5 million project will create 64 full-time jobs paying from $37,000 to $54,000 a year, according to the plans. The facility employs 198 people, so the project will expand its workforce to 262.

