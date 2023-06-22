Introducing Truffle Kings, The Online Italian Fine Foods Grocery Store

TORONTO – Marco Tallarico, Canadian-Italian entrepreneur, announced the launch of his new online fine foods grocery store, Truffle Kings. The marketplace brings the best of Italy to Canada through a collection of olive oils, vinegars, truffle-infused foods and fresh truffles – one of the rarest and most sought after ingredients in North America. Truffle Kings’ truffles are uniquely priced at market value and can be reserved now at trufflekings.co, with weekly subscriptions available.

Tallarico has been connecting the dots in the business world for decades. He was previously behind Appliance Love, Sparkle Solutions, and the early catalyst of the GFL, having introduced Patrick Dovigi to his first job in the environmental services space. Years later, after Tallarico left his job in the payments industry, Dovigi returned the favour suggesting he pivot and start selling products again. This is when Truffle Kings was born. Inspired by his summers spent in Sicily and Calabria, he decided to bring Italian culture and quality home to Canada – a dream he’s had for years – by partnering with true family-run southern Italian brands who combat misconceptions that the olive oil industry in the region is fraudulent.

“Truffle Kings aims to educate consumers on the true essence of Italian fine foods,” said Marco Tallarico, the founder. “The brand is a tribute to the long-established family companies that have played a significant role in shaping Italian culture for centuries.”

Through Truffle Kings, consumers and businesses can purchase products from five regions in Italy. Fresh truffle subscriptions and truffle-infused products like Pearls, Dust, Vinegars and Crips ($4.99 to $2,000 CAD) are made by Geofoods from the Umbria region. Vinegars ($17.99 to $49.99 CAD) are from Malpighi, one of Italy’s oldest Vinegar houses based in Modena. Award-winning olive oils from Marina Palusci and Fratelli Pugliese ($19.99 to $59.99 CAD) come from Abruzzo and Calabria, respectively, while coffee subscriptions are in partnership with Lavazza ($99 CAD/month), a company founded in Turin. More brands and products will be added to the website in the coming months.

In the not-so-distant future, the Truffle Kings team will be expanding the ways in which they champion Italian heritage and fine foods. A live show spotlighting the brand’s line-up of world-class products, coupled with an entertaining educational component about authentic Italian food is in the works for the latter half of 2023. Subscribe to the mailing list on the Truffle Kings website and be the first to know once more details are announced.

Media interested in learning more about Truffle Kings can attend a sneak preview in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, June 14 from 12:30pm-4:00pm ET. Please contact Rachel Ecker at rachel@rockitpromo.com for more details on the event.

Product shots can be found HERE.

About Truffle Kings:

Truffle Kings is an online grocery store based in Canada that features the best of Italian fine foods – including olive oils, balsamic vinegars, coffee and truffle-infused products. It is the brainchild of Marco Tallarico, a seasoned Canadian-Italian entrepreneur with a passion for turning meals into memories. www.trufflekings.co

Follow Truffle Kings on Social:

Instagram: @trufflekingscanada

TikTok: @trufflekingscanada

YouTube: @trufflekings