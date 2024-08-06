New Beef Processing Facility to be Built in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) announced that the owners of Knockout Butchery plan to construct a new beef processing facility in Spartanburg County.

According to officials, the new facility will be located off Walnut Grove Road near Roebuck, South Carolina.

Officials stated that the new facility will bring around seven to ten new jobs to the area and be able to process up to 35 head of cattle per week.

