North Country Growers Unveils a Fresh Look for Their Premium Produce

Berlin, New Hampshire – As North Country Growers prepares for its highly anticipated grand opening in May 2024, the company proudly introduces its captivating new packaging design, setting a new standard for premium greenhouse-grown produce. This innovative design, crafted to embody their commitment to excellence, promises to enhance both the aesthetic appeal and quality of their produce.

Their new packaging design is a testament to North Country Growers’ dedication to delivering premium greenhouse-grown produce. Drawing inspiration from the crisp textures and vibrant colors of their produce, the design captures the essence of freshness and flavor, inviting consumers to indulge in an experience like no other.

“The introduction of our new packaging design marks a significant milestone for North Country Growers,” says Jake Rupert, Director of Sales and Marketing. “The design of the packaging was crafted to keep our core values at the forefront, serving as a constant reminder to consumers of our unwavering commitment to sustainability and the delivery of consistently fresh, crisp products.”

In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the new packaging proudly highlights North Country Grower’s dedication to sustainability, including zero pesticides and other eco-conscious practices. From controlled indoor environments that optimize water usage to regional sourcing that minimizes food miles, sustainability is woven into the fabric of North Country Growers. With North Country Grower’s greenhouse-grown produce, consumers can enjoy high-quality, locally-grown produce with confidence, knowing that they are supporting eco-friendly farming practices.

Discover the beauty and flavor of North Country Growers’ premium produce with their innovative new packaging design. Their selection includes Romaine, Red Leaf, and Green Leaf varieties, available in case packs of 20-24 units, offered in sleeved, banded, or naked styles. Additionally, other fresh offerings: Cilantro, available in bunches (30-60), banded pack style, and Food Service Packs; Bibb lettuce, offered in case packs of 12-24 units and naked pack style; and Basil, available in 2oz (6) and 0.75oz (3) clamshell pack styles as well as Food Service Packs.

About North Country Growers

North Country Growers, headquartered in the scenic state of New Hampshire, is poised to redefine the landscape of greenhouse lettuce cultivation. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, the company leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver premium lettuce varieties that epitomize freshness and quality. For further insights into their groundbreaking methods and dedication to excellence, visit www.ncgrows.com/ Join North Country Growers in their mission to cultivate a greener future while savoring the finest in greenhouse-grown lettuce.