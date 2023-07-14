Lund’s Fisheries’ Jeff Kaelin Appointed to Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission as Gov. Murphy’s Proxy

TRENTON, NJ – The Garden State Seafood Association is pleased to announce that Mr. Jeff Kaelin, of Lund’s Fisheries in Cape May, New Jersey has been confirmed by the Senate as Governor Phil Murphy’s proxy to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC). This represents the first time in nearly twenty years that New Jersey commercial fishermen have had a representative on the ASMFC.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) is a regional multi-state compact with each state having three voting members. New Jersey has been the only state on the commission that lacks a commercial representative and we are excited that the Governor and NJDEP agree that both commercial and recreational fishermen should have representation.

Mr. Kaelin has been a competent and fair Council member during his time at the New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council. He is well-respected and takes his role and responsibilities very seriously. We believe Mr. Kaelin is an excellent choice to represent the State of New Jersey on the ASMFC. He possesses extensive knowledge of many aspects of New Jersey’s marine issues that impact commercial and recreational sectors. He is familiar with the administrative and regulatory issues that are an integral part of being an effective Commission member. On behalf of New Jersey, he remains a real asset to the complex world of fisheries management, and the precious marine resources of our State and Nation. And he is dedicated to continuing his fair and balanced advocacy on behalf of all New Jersey fishermen and fisherwomen and all our marine fisheries resources.

“I am extremely honored to have been chosen by Governor Murphy for this position, and thank Senate President Scutari and Senator Testa for supporting me through the confirmation process. It has been a long wait and I’m excited to get to work on behalf of New Jersey,” said Kaelin.

“New Jersey has the most amazing marine environment, with the Cold Pool offering our State and region a one-of-a-kind destination for a wide variety of marine creatures,” said Kaelin. “I look forward to working with the Commission to support New Jersey’s recreational and commercial fishing communities while ensuring sustainable fishery resources for future generations.”

Garden State Seafood Association (GSSA), is an association comprised of commercial fishermen, shore-based processors, commercial dock facilities, seafood markets, restaurants, and various industry supported businesses from New Jersey.