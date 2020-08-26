AB Mauri Names President of North American Arm

AB Mauri North America, a St. Louis-based manufacturer of yeast and bakery ingredients, named a new president.

Brent Fenton took the president’s post Aug. 3 after 26 years with Archer Daniels Midland, most recently as president of its global amino acids group based in Decatur, Illinois, AB Mauri said Tuesday.

He succeeds Mark Prendergast, who led AB Mauri’s North American group for eight years. Prendegast now will return to his native Sydney, Australia, and take a new post with the company as global markets director, to focus on new business development projects, officials said.

