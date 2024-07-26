Stop & Shop Temporarily Closes All Store Delis Due to Recall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Stop & Shop announced on Friday that all of its store delis have been temporarily closed amid a recent recall of certain Boar’s Head meat products.

On Friday, the USDA issued a recall for various ready-to-eat meats that were produced by major deli supplier Boar’s Head between June 11 and July 17 for possible listeria contamination.

In response, Stop & Shop said the company is in the process of removing all impacted products from its in-store delis.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WPRI