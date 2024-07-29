In Association with Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co Inc., ALDI Recalls Jalapenos, Green Peppers and Green Beans Due to a Potential Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

Batavia, Ill. – In cooperation with Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co Inc. and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI Inc., (“ALDI”) recalls Freshire Farms jalapenos, green peppers and green beans. The affected product from Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co Inc is recalled due to a potential listeria monocytogenes contamination. The full product details include:

Product Name: Package Description UPC Code Jalapeno 8 oz. bag 4099100087680 Green Pepper 16 oz. (3 pack) bag 4099100087598 Green Beans 16 oz. bag 4099100087826

The affected product was sold at select ALDI stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

ALDI puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first. If customers have products affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

For any customers impacted by this recall or who would like additional information, contact R.S. Hanline Co Inc. by calling 1-888-484-4834 Monday- Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall.