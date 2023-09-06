FDA Advises Restaurants and Retailers Not to Serve or Sell and Consumers Not to Eat Certain Potentially Contaminated Oysters from an Approved Area in Groton, Connecticut

Restaurants and food retailers in Connecticut (CT), Massachusetts (MA), New York (NY), Pennsylvania (PA), and Virginia (VA) that have recently purchased raw oysters from Groton Approved area in Connecticut harvested from 8/28/2023 through 8/30/2023.

Consumers in CT, MA, NY, PA, and VA who have recently consumed raw oysters harvested from Groton Approved area in Connecticut harvested from 8/28/2023 through 8/30/2023.

Product

Oysters from Groton Approved area in Connecticut harvested from 8/28/2023 through 8/30/2023 from dealers CT-393-SS, AQ, CT-004-SS, AQ, and CT-020-SS, AQ with lots, L-30 and L-26B1.

Purpose

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and food retailers not to sell, and to dispose of oysters harvested from Groton Approved area in Connecticut from 8/28/2023 through 8/30/2023 from dealers CT-393-SS, AQ, CT-004-SS, AQ, and CT-020-SS, AQ with lots, L-30 and L-26B1 due to sample results showing potential contamination. Oysters were directly distributed to retailers and distributors in CT, MA, NY, PA, and VA. Oysters may have been distributed further from these states.

Contaminated oysters can cause illness, especially if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with pathogens may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing food poisoning symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, or fever should contact their healthcare provider, who should report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

Symptoms of Food Poisoning

People can get sick with food poisoning after ingesting certain pathogens, like Salmonella or E. coli. Symptoms may vary, depending on the pathogen and can range from mild to serious. The most common symptoms of food poisoning are diarrhea, stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever. Symptoms may start within a few hours or may take a few days and can last for a few hours or several days.

Summary of Problem and Scope

On August 31, 2023, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Aquaculture (CT DA/BA) initiated an emergency precautionary closure of two approved harvest areas and recallExternal Link Disclaimer of oysters from Groton Approved area harvested from 8/28/2023 through 8/30/2023 due to sample results showing potential contamination. Oysters were harvested from 8/28/2023 through 8/30/2023 from dealers CT-393-SS, AQ, CT-004-SS, AQ and CT-020-SS, AQ and lots, L-30 and L-26B1 distributed directly to retailers and distributors in CT, MA, NY, PA, and VA. Oysters may have been distributed further from these states.

All impacted commercial harvesters agreed to voluntarily recall product harvested in Groton Approved area from 8/28/2030 through 8/30/2023. The affected area will remain closed until the source of contamination is identified and corrected, and the CT Department of Agriculture has collected acceptable sample results to reopen the area.

FDA Actions

The FDA is issuing this alert advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and food retailers not to sell, oysters from Groton Approved area, harvested from 8/28/2023 through 8/30/2023, due to potential contamination of the harvest area. The FDA is awaiting further information on distribution of the oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed.

Recommendations for Consumers

Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can

Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem.

Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.

Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/fcic for additional consumer and industry assistance.

Additional Information