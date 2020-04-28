FDA Offers Constituent Update on FSMA, and Retail Food Protection

The following information is now available on Food Safety and the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19):

Use of Respirators, Facemasks, and Cloth Face Coverings in the Food and Agriculture Sector During Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today published a fact sheet designed to help answer questions from the Food and Agriculture Sector about what respirators, disposable facemasks, such as surgical or medical masks, or cloth face coverings are most appropriate for various settings. Developed in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this fact sheet provides a quick reference to respirators, disposable facemasks, or cloth face coverings potentially worn by workers in the Food and Agriculture Sector.

What to Do If You Have COVID-19 Confirmed Positive or Exposed Workers in your Food Production, Storage, or Distribution Operations Regulated by FDA

FDA also published a summary on What to Do If You Have COVID-19 Confirmed Positive or Exposed Workers in Your Food Production, Storage, or Distribution Operations Regulated by FDA. Derived from CDC recommendations, this summary outlines key steps that employers and workers can take to help stay open, prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19, and support continuity of essential operations if workers are diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19, or show symptoms associated with COVID-19.