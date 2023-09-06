Crave Brothers Wins Three First-Place Accolades at 2023 World Dairy Expo Dairy Products Contest

WATERLOO, Wis. — Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese took home three first-place accolades at the 2023 World Dairy Expo Dairy Products Contest for their Chocolate Mascarpone, Fresh Mozzarella and Oaxaca. The Wisconsin-based farm and cheese company took home five total awards, all in the Top 3 of their respective product classes.

The World Dairy Expo Dairy Products Contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, judges dairy products from across the nation including butter, cheese, fluid milk, ice cream and more. This year’s contest saw entries from 43 states across 96 classes.

Aside from their first-place accolades, Crave took home awards in the String Cheese class. Total awards by class and place are as follows:

Soft Cheese open class: Chocolate Mascarpone (1 st )

) Latin American Cheese class: Oaxaca (1 st )

) Fresh Mozzarella class: Fresh Mozzarella (1 st )

) String Cheese class: String Cheese (2nd); String Cheese (3rd)

Crave will receive their accolades at the World Dairy Expo’s awards reception and auction on Oct. 3. Their first-place winners will be auctioned at the event, and all auction proceeds will be donated to scholarship programs centered around dairy and agricultural education.

“It’s an honor to be recognized in a competition with such strong producers,” said Beth Crave, director of quality and customer service. “The ability to contribute to dairy education in our communities by participating in the auction is invaluable and a mark of the positive impact of Wisconsin’s dairy industry.”

Crave’s first-place Chocolate Mascarpone adds an elegant touch to everyday recipes, including fruit trays and desserts, and first-place Fresh Mozzarella is an unbeatable addition to your next pizza night. Find recipes using award-winning products on the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese website and purchase their award-winning cheese today.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer’s Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.