Celebrate the Holidays from Anywhere with Ready-to-Eat Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Gifts

Waterloo, Wis. – With the holidays looking a bit different this year to protect against COVID-19—gatherings will be more intimate, travel will be less frequent and smiling faces around the dinner table may join in from virtual screens —Crave Brothers Farmstead is looking to bring people together through its selection of delicious, farm fresh cheese and gift boxes.

For the typical host or hostess, the food enjoyed and shared by all is one of the biggest parts of creating that special holiday experience. Crave Brothers’ Chocolate Mascarpone Pie Kit is a gift, under $20, to send family and friends who may not be able to make it to the holiday dinner this year. With all key ingredients included in the kit, like fresh mascarpone cheese and a chocolate cookie pie crust, they can make it themselves and still feel part of the celebration.

The Crave Cheese Sampler gift box is another crowd-pleaser under $25. It comes with Wisconsin cheese classics, including cheddar curds and coils of Farmer’s Rope string cheese, along with two containers of Crave’s signature mascarpone, which has more than 36 honors to its name. It also includes fresh marinated mozzarella balls – the perfect accompaniment to an appetizer tray. This tasty assortment is sure to satisfy any corporate client or hard-to-shop-for family and friends.

If you’re looking for something to sweeten up the holidays this season, Crave Brothers also offers a Mascarpone Caramel Sauce with Candied Pecans gift box under $20. With a recipe card, two containers of Crave’s mascarpone and one jar of pecans from a retailer in Madison, Wis., it’s a great treat for bakers at every level. Kids love to help drizzle the finished sauce over ice cream, pie and more.

From our family to yours

A family-business through and through—seven family members run the farmstead which has a dairy operation onsite—

Crave Brothers also is sharing family favorite recipes, because after all, a winning recipe is the gift that keeps on giving. Just like the gift boxes, each main cheese ingredient is available for purchase on Crave’s website at www.cravecheese.com:

Courtney Crave’s Christmas Tree Caprese Salad – Get into the holiday spirit, and assemble slices of Roma tomatoes and Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella Medallions into a Christmas tree.

Debbie Crave’s Butternut Squash Soup – A warm welcome in a bowl, this soup features roasted butternut squash, chicken stock and Crave Brothers Mascarpone.

Leah Crave’s Lasagna – Leah’s secret to lasagna perfection is using Crave’s handmade Farmer’s Rope Mozzarella.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer’s Rope String Cheese, and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds in white, yellow and jalapeño varieties.