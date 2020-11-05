Schuman’s Cello launches AI Cheese Connoisseur on Messenger

Tyrone Stewart, Mobile Marketing Deli November 5, 2020

Cello Cheese – the flagship brand of Schuman Cheese, a cheese producer and importer – has launched an AI-powered Facebook Messenger chatbot to help customers find the right cheese for them.

The virtual cheese connoisseur can provide recommendations based on questions such as ‘which cheese would pair well with chardonnay?’, ‘what can I have with parmesan cheese?’, ‘what is Romano cheese?’. ‘Where is mascarpone cheese from?’, ‘can you recommend a nutty and vegetarian cheese from France?’, and more.

The chatbot, developed by Chit Chat Agency, also features store lookup, listing updates, newsletter subscription, customer service live chat rerouting, and an interactive cheese quiz.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Mobile Marketing

Related Articles

Deli

Whisps Taps Into Post-Game Snacking Remorse, Announces The End Of ‘Guilty Snacking’ The Day After The Big Game

February 6, 2019 Whisps

Whisps, maker of deliciously baked, 100 percent real cheese crisps, announced the end of the guilty snacking era today. Coming off the heels of the “big game” and even bigger snacking, Whisps releases its “A Fishy Situation” commercial, inviting snackers everywhere to share what they’ll have time to feel guilty about, now that Whisps can give them a guilt-free snacking solution.